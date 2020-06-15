Instagram Adds New Features for Pride Month, Including Rainbow Hashtags

As reported by The Economic Times, Instagram is rolling out a range of new features for Pride month, some of which we've seen before, while others add something totally new to the platform.

First off, as it did last year, Instagram will make all Pride-related hashtags appear in rainbow color gradient in-stream, while it's also adding rainbow stories rings for stories that use these hashtags.

Its also adding new stickers and tools to add to your Stories.

And new visual effects, aligned with the Pride theme - which this year include more options for different representation.

As noted, Instagram first launched some of these themed tools last year, but the new variations include more options, and provide new ways for people to show their support for the LGBTQ community.

In addition to this, Instagram's also launching a well-being guide for the LGBTQ community, which will outline the various support options and tools available on the platform.

Instagram has also shared 10 self-care tips from The Trevor Project which provides crisis intervention services to LGBTQ youth.

You can view the tips on Instagram's Story, or in the Instagram 'Pride 2020' highlight on its main profile.

With physical parades off the cards, Instagram is hoping that its range of tools will help the community celebrate the event virtually, and that by providing more options, it can make its Pride tools even more inclusive in 2020.

The new features are rolling out shortly.