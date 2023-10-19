 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

Instagram Adds Polls in Comment Streams on Feed Posts and Reels

Published Oct. 19, 2023
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Instagram’s adding another engagement option, with polls in comments now in testing with selected users.

Instagram Polls in Comments

As you can see in this example, the new option will enable users to add interactive polls within the comment streams on both feed posts and Reels clips (you can already run polls in Stories and DMs).

Instagram’s been testing the option over the past six months, with various early iterations spotted in testing by some users.

Polls have proven to be a popular option in other forms and apps, with the simple, lightweight interaction making it much easier for viewers to contribute their thoughts, and engage with a user’s content.

They can also be a good way for brands and creators to gather feedback, and boost their profile engagement rates, with the simplified response making it much easier to rack up a lot of interactions, and positive signals for the algorithm.

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri says that the new option is available to some users as “a small test”, while Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said that it’ll be rolling out to all users soon (both via their respective Instagram Channel).

It could be worth experimenting with, and it’ll be interesting to see how people look to use the new polls in-stream.  

Editors' pick

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
The World's First Social App for Collectors - Connectible
From Connectible
October 10, 2023

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
Latest in Social Media Updates
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2023 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell