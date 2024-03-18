Instagram Launches Ads With Promo Codes To Entice Purchase Activity

After announcing them last week, Instagram has today launched its new “Ads with Promo Codes” option to all brands globally, providing another consideration for your IG campaigns.

As you can see in this example, now, Instagram advertisers can entice potential shoppers with promo codes listed in the caption, which can then be applied in the checkout process.

That’ll provide another way to drive sales from your IG promotions, while also giving you another way to track IG sales direct, based on the promo code entered.

As noted, Meta announced the coming option at ShopTalk 2024, which replicates the same format that’s already available on Facebook (in some regions).

And Meta says the addition of in-stream codes, linked direct to purchases, has been an effective lure for many prospective shoppers.

As per Meta:

“Advertisers who used this feature had a 9.1% median reduction in cost per purchase in their campaigns and a 10.1% median increase in conversions.”

Meta’s actually been experimenting with promo codes for years, with Facebook using barcodes and other means to better link on and offline activity.

This latest variation provides more incentive to use discount codes, while also giving shoppers more impetus to purchase straight away, as opposed to scrolling by and coming back to find it at another time.

As such, it could be a valuable driver of consumer response.

Ads with Promo Codes are now available globally on Instagram.