Instagram Launches New Creation Tools for Reels and Stories, Including Text-to-Speech Voices and Fonts

With the holiday season fast approaching, Meta’s pumping out as many updates for creators as it can, in the hopes of encouraging people to post to its apps as much as possible over the break.

Today, Meta’s unveiled a range of new updates for Instagram creation, with a focus on Reels and Stories, including new filters, updated audio elements, improved drafts, and more.

First off, Meta’s adding new English text-to-speech voices to choose from, as well as new text fonts and styles for your creations.

Text-to-speech has become a trend of its own, and these new voice options will no doubt generate interest, while alternative text fonts will also expand your creative presentation options.

Meta’s also testing the capacity to add clips with audio to Reels via Meta’s GIF “Clip Hub”.

That’ll essentially enable you to add popular memes into your own photos and videos, providing another engaging creation option.

Meta’s also updating its drafts process:

“We’re making it easier to edit your in-progress reels by giving you a streamlined view of all your saved drafts. Not sure which draft you were editing? Soon you’ll be able to preview your drafts, rename them, and schedule them in advance.”

Which could be of significant benefit to social media managers who are posting from their mobile device.

Meta’s also rolling out new photo filters, including a range of tone shifts and styles, while it’s also adding improvements to its search tools in your device’s camera roll, including improved previews, and the ability to zoom and search.

Finally, Meta’s also rolling out some updates for its Reels insights, including replay stats.

Meta says that it’s also updated the definition of “Reels Plays”, which will now also include replays in addition to initial plays. That could see your Reels Plays stats increase as a result.

Meta’s also working on a new Retention Chart for Reels content to better highlight how your clips are holding, or losing viewer interest.

These are some handy additions, which, as noted, are the latest in Meta’s creation updates ahead of the holiday push.

This week, Meta’s also rolled out new creation tools for Reels on Instagram, as well as new audience control options for your feed posts and Reels, while it also added sticker creation from images last month, and engagement milestone badges for creators.

With more people scrolling through their social feeds over the break, Meta’s looking to seize that opportunity, and these new options could help to spark more interest in Reels and Stories in the period.