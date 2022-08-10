Instagram Launches New Hands-Free Recording Support for Samsung Flip Phones

Flip phones are back, with the early 2000’s trend inspiring a new range of advanced mobile devices from Samsung that provide alternative functionality, and have already caught on with many new fans.

And with this, Instagram is looking to move in line with the trend, with the addition of new hands-free creation options on Samsung Flip phones.

As explained by Instagram:

“Alongside other Meta apps that are improved to work with these devices, Instagram will now adapt to and provide you with the best experience on these phones when you flip them. With FlexCam on Galaxy Z Flip4, you can fold the phone and place it on a surface freestanding to record hand-free videos. Now you can create Stories and Reels without a stand or tripod.”

As you can see from these images, the new flip phone functionality provides another way to capture IG content, with the flip display enabling easier set-up for still shots, by essentially including an in-built stand that can sit on flat surfaces.

Of course, users are able to utilize hands-free recording on IG already, with a ‘Hands Free’ mode built into the app’s camera tools. So functionally, it’s not a major advance, but it does provide another option for flip phone users, which could be of value for those that regularly record IG video, and want an easier way to create better, more stable shots at all times.

Instagram additionally notes that it’s working to further enhance its Android features, with improved load times and support for higher resolution videos. Those updates are still in development – but if you’re super cool and already have a new Samsung flip phone, you can start using this new hands-free functionality straight away.