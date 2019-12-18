Instagram Officially Launches New Layout Mode for Stories

After first being spotted in testing back in August, Instagram has this week officially launched its new Layout mode for Stories, which provides a range of grid display styles for still images within a single frame.

Strike a pose. And another pose. And then another. ????



With Layout, you can now capture and share multiple photos in your story — a new, creative way to express yourself. Check it out! pic.twitter.com/j02aYOjsoO — Instagram (@instagram) December 17, 2019

As you can see in the example above, the Layout option, which will be among your Stories camera modes, provides a range of presentation styles to choose from, which you can scroll through, then take shots accordingly.

There are six different grid styles to consider, providing new options for your Stories images.

As noted, the Layout option was first spotted in testing by reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong back in August, while a more recent version was spotted in the live app by researcher Satyam Sinha just last week. As such, it's not a big surprise to see Instagram officially launch the tool - and with the holiday season inching ever-closer, it also wouldn't be surprising to see Instagram roll out a couple more of its 'in-testing' features to capitalize on higher app engagement.

Either way, it's another option to consider for your Instagram Stories. Layout mode is being rolled out to all users from this week.