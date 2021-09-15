x
Instagram Publishes New Holiday Season Guide, Highlighting its Latest eCommerce Additions

Published Sept. 15, 2021
With Christmas now only 100 days away, Instagram has today launched a new guide to help brands maximize their promotional efforts on the platform, specifically focused on the use of Instagram’s Shops and other eCommerce features.

The new ‘Holiday Szn’ mini-site provides a range of pointers on key promotional and eCommerce tools, with links to more in-depth overviews and explainers on each.

The guide also includes usage insights and tips on elements like product details, ads, shopping tags and more.

Instagram Holiday Season guide

The main overview is fairly brief, pointing off to other areas for case studies and tips. But still, it could help to guide your Instagram marketing approach, or alert you to elements that you may not have considered. Like, say, product tags in Reels.

Instagram holiday season guide

Instagram is still working to promote Reels usage wherever it can, even testing a new Reels-specific element in hashtag search for some users (via @SMTSsocial).

Example of Reels in Explore on Instagram

Given that focus, it could be worth considering testing out Reels for your promotions this holiday season, and the guide provides specific pointers on this, as well as tagging products in all the platform’s shopping surfaces.

Many of these overviews have existed for some time, but the guide brings them all together, making it easier to get across the various elements.

Instagram’s also included some new explainers as well, including a 6-page overview of product catalog best practices.

Instagram holiday season guide

It’s a handy collection of tips, and as noted, with the holiday season fast approaching, it may well be worth taking a look through what’s on offer, and getting a better understanding of all the key eCommerce options now available to you in the app.

You can check out Instagram’s ‘Holiday Szn’ mini-site here.

