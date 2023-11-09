Instagram Shares An Overview of Common Ad Industry Terms [Infographic]

How good are you on your ad terminology and lingo? Do you know your ROAS from your ROI? Your CPM from your CTR?

There are a lot of terms commonly thrown around by industry folk, and while many of us are so used to them that it all makes perfect sense, it can be a little bewildering for people starting out in digital ads, as they try to decipher the latest advice notes and focus points, based on acronyms and abbreviations.

The team from Instagram has put together a simple explainer to help. The below listing covers off on some of the most common ad industry terms, which could help 6you make more sense of the various elements in the process.

You can check out Instagram’s original overview here.