Instagram Shares New Insights into How Users Express Love Across the US [Infographic]

So, this post also serves as a reminder that Valentine’s Day is coming up next week (2/14), so if you haven’t got something planned, it may be time to get moving to ensure that you let your significant other/s know that you care.

Marking the occasion, Instagram has published a new overview of which US states say “I love you” the most (and least), based on text included in both Instagram Stories and regular posts.

As you can see on the map below, West Virginia came in first, where users most regularly share their affections via IG updates, followed by Utah, Idaho, and Kentucky. New York, Florida, and Massachusetts were the states that say “I love you” the least – so if you’re in these regions, this an extra prompt to go buy a gift, or at the least, share an Instagram update in acknowledgment of your love and admiration.

Does this listing ring true in your experience?

Check out the full infographic overview below.