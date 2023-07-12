Instagram Tests Automatically Added Product Tags in Brand Story Posts

Instagram’s working on another in-stream commerce option, with automatic detection of products from a brand’s connected catalog now being highlighted within their Stories posts.

As you can see in this example, shared by Ahmed Ghanem, some brands are now having product tags appended to their Stories within the upload flow, which they can then remove, edit or update as they see fit.

That could be an easier way to ensure brands are utilizing its in-app product tools, functioning as a reminder to ensure that social media managers are making such connection, where possible, and highlighting relevant items in each frame.

Instagram’s still working out the best approach to in-app shopping, with its live-stream shopping push being scaled back, and its separate ‘Shop’ tab also being depreciated for most users.

Yet, at the same time, it also made product tags in feed posts available to all US users in April, as a means to improve exposure, and within that announcement, it also noted that it was developing new ways to add product tags in Stories too.

Which is likely this experiment, and it could be a good way to maximize product tagging, and get more users aware of such in the app.

At present, the system looks set to only tag products from a connected account’s catalog, so it’s not trying to identify products in every Story, from all users. But it could be a handy prompt, which will no doubt see more tags added to Stories in the app.

We’ve asked Instagram for more info on this experiment, and we’ll update this post if/when we hear back.