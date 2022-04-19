Instagram Product Tags Are Now Available to All Users in the US

Following up on its announcement late last month that all users would soon be able to use product tags in their feed posts, Instagram has today announced that all users in the US can now insert product tags in their updates.

That could see a lot more tags popping up in your IG feed – as explained by Instagram:

“Today, we’re expanding the ability to add product tags in Feed posts to everyone in the US. Creators and brands have been sharing how they use and style their favorite products on Instagram and inspiring their communities. Now we're giving access to everyone to inspire those closest to them by enabling product tagging in posts. From supporting brands you love to helping your friends and family discover new products they may like, sharing products on Instagram just got easier.”

As noted, Instagram announced last month that it would be rolling out product tags to all users, as part of its expanded push to increase eCommerce activity in the app.

Originally only available to approved creators, by giving everyone the capacity to provide a direct link to products and brands in their uploads, that'll encourage more users to organically share product links, while also prompting more people to click-through, and ideally, buy items in the app.

Instagram has been working to merge more shopping behaviors into its UX, through the addition of Shops, the shop tab, live-stream shopping and more. With the vast majority of IG users already connecting with brands, and getting the latest product updates in the app, it makes sense to lean into this behavior, and shopping tags are another element, designed to encourage more spend in the app.

In addition to the announcement, Instagram has also provided this overview of how to tag products in your posts.

It could provide a big boost for brands – and with 1.6 million users tagging at least one brand, on average, each week already, there’s clearly impetus there to make this a bigger element of the in-app experience.

It does also, of course, make IG a little more commercial, which could turn some users off. But that’s a risk that the platform will be willing to take.