 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

Instagram Tests New Option to Preview Feed Post Placement Before Publishing

Published Feb. 4, 2024
By
Content and Social Media Manager

This could be handy.

Instagram is currently testing a new option with some users that enables you to view how your feed posts will look on your profile grid before you publish, so you can ensure that each update fits into your overall IG aesthetic.

Instagram post preview

As you can see in this example, shared by Nadja Bella Marrero on LinkedIn, some users are now seeing a new “Show preview” button within the post composer process. Tap on it, and it’ll then give you a preview of where the post will fit into your current profile format, including pinned posts.

Social media expert Linsey Gamble has shared an alternate version of the button:

Instagram post preview

That could make it easier to maintain the overall theme and feel of your profile, and ensure that everything that you post aligns with the approach that you’re taking to your main IG presence.

It’s not a game-changer, nor a huge functional change, but it’s a handy update that could help you decide what to post to IG, and when, in order to maximize your profile impact. Maintaining a consistent approach is key to building your in-app presence, and with that in mind, there could be a lot of value in ensuring that you have the right posts in the right place ahead of publishing.

For those who have the option available, it’s now appearing for all single image, video, and carousel updates, though not for your Reels feed as yet.

We’ve asked IG for an update as to who has it, the scope of the test, and what the plans are for a broader roll-out, and will update this post if/when we hear back.

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
BiCupid is the Largest Dating App for Bisexual Singles & Couples
From BiCupid
January 31, 2024
Social rapidly replacing TV as America’s primary news source: YouGov's media report
From YouGov America
January 25, 2024

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Editors' picks
Latest in Social Media Updates
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2024 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell