Instagram Adds Video Cutout Option to Create Animated Stickers

This could be handy. Instagram has expanded its new Cutout sticker option to also include videos, enabling you to create animated stickers from any video clip posted in the app.

As you can see in this screenshot, posted by Jonah Manzano, now in addition to being able to cut entities from still images, you can also isolate essentially GIFs from videos as well.

Manzano also shared this example of the process in practice.

Which could provide you with a heap more creative options, through the creation of individual stickers of various post elements, that you can then share over and over again in your own Stories and Reels.

There are some limitations.

Like still image stickers, in order to create a sticker from a post, the creator has to have posted publicly, while they also need to have enabled permissions for other users to create cutouts from their content. This is opt-in by default, but users can switch this off if they choose, in order to stop people from reusing their images.

Also, if you do create a cutout sticker from someone else’s posts, and that user then deletes the post, you’ll also lose your sticker.

So there are some additional considerations, but as noted, it could spark more creativity, and new uses for visuals in the app.

It’ll be interesting to see how people use the new video sticker option, and whether it drives new trends within the app.

The new sticker cut out option is being rolled out to all IG users.