Instagram Enables Users To Create Custom Sticker From Still Image Posts

Instagram’s added a new option that enables you to cut out elements of still image posts, which you can then re-use as stickers in your own Stories and Reels.

As you can see in this example flow, Instagram’s new “Create a cutout sticker” is available within the three dots menu display on any publicly posted still image post. When you activate it, Instagram’s system will then identify the focus entity in the image, which you can then save as a separate sticker.

You can then use that sticker in your Stories and Reels.

It’s similar to the image cutout option that parent company Meta also recently added to WhatsApp, and it could provide a range of new creative opportunities.

Though there are some limitations that could restrict use.

For one, most of your Instagram feed is likely now video clips, so actually finding still image posts is not as easy as it had been in times past.

In order to create a sticker from a feed post, the creator also has to have posted publicly, while they need to have enabled permissions for other users to create cutouts from their content. Users can switch this off, and stop people from re-using their images, via their settings.

Also, if you do create a cutout sticker from someone else’s posts, and then that user deletes the original, you’ll also lose your sticker.

So there are some limitations in the process, but as noted, it could spark more creativity, and new uses for visuals in the app.

The creative capacity is pretty significant, and it’ll be interesting to see if people do start using it, and building their own custom stickers from posts in the app.

I mean, Pinterest’s Shuffles app, which enables users to create collages in a similar way, has been popular with certain user groups, particularly younger audiences, and this kind of leans into the same trend.

Maybe that’s a good sign. Either way, it’s another consideration for your IG updates.