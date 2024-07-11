 Skip to main content
Instagram’s Looking to Enable Retrospective Tags for Collaborative Posts

Published July 11, 2024
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Here’s a small but important update from IG regarding a coming functional improvement.

Right now, if you want to add a collaborator to your IG posts, you need to do so in the initial creation flow, it’s not possible to add a collaborator in retrospect.

Well, you can on Reels, as of recently (check out this how-to guide from influencer marketing expert Lindsey Gamble), but for feed posts and Stories, you can’t add a partner profile after publishing.

Which Instagram is now looking to fix:

So it’s not available as yet, but the fact that Mosseri has specifically posted about this suggests that this will be made available soon, providing another way to utilize collaborative posts.

Which can provide significant reach benefits. Collaborative posts appear in the feeds of both the creator and collaborator, reaching a broader audience, while they’re also hosted on both users’ profiles. Accounts that accept a collaboration invite can also see all likes and comments on the post, providing data benefits.

It’s another way to maximize your IG efforts, and soon, you’ll have more ways to do this.

We’ll keep you updated on any progress.

Filed Under: Instagram

Latest in Instagram
