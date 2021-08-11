Instagram's New Promotional Campaign Celebrates the Diversity and Creativity of its Audience

Instagram has launched a new promotional push which celebrates the diversity of Instagram users, under the slogan “Who We Become is Yours to Make.”

As explained by Instagram:

"After a year that challenged everything we thought was normal and possible, a new campaign from Instagram denounces “going back to normal” because normal was never good enough. It’s a rallying cry of progress, optimism, and reinvention as we look back on this past year, empowering people with the message that “Who We Become is Yours to Make”.

The campaign, shot by Photographer Bella Newman, features a collection of Instagram creators in portraits inspired by their own stories. The portraits will be displayed "in culturally and contextually relevant locations", in an effort to spark more discussion, and bring a broader range of users into the app.

Maximizing inclusion has been a key theme for Instagram over the past year, with a range of new options added into the Instagram ecosystem to both facilitate expression and manage your in-app experience.

In May, Instagram added a new 'Pronouns' option on user profiles, which enables users to select up to four pronouns so that people know how they should be referred to within interactions, while just today, Instagram expanded its 'Limits' and DM filter tools, providing more ways for people to avoid unwanted interactions. That will help to further facilitate community building and expression in the app, and while it's unfortunate that the latter tools are needed, it's good that Instagram is building more tools to help users manage their on-platform interactions in this respect.

The new campaign underlines that same emphasis, highlighting the many ways that people use the app to grow, and connect with different communities.