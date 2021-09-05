x
Key Types of Content Distribution Channels [Infographic]

Published Sept. 5, 2021
Do you know the different between 'Paid', 'Earned' and 'Owned' media channels, and how you can utilize each in your digital marketing approach?

Each plays an important, but different role, and understanding this, and how to utilize these tools, is key to mapping out an effective strategy, and driving response with your marketing campaigns.

To help, the team from SEMRush have put together an overview of what each element entails, as well as specific content options, and measurement metrics, for your planning. Depending on the response that you’re looking to drive, this overview will help provide some direction as to which content tools you should consider in your approach.

SEMRush has posted a more complete overview here, while you can check out the summary infographic below.

Content distribution channels overview

