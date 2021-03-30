LinkedIn Adds New Profile Features, Including Video Cover Stories and 'Creator Mode'

LinkedIn's looking to help users share more of their personal story, and maximize their on-platform presence, with the addition of a range of new features for individual member profiles in the app.

First off, LinkedIn's adding a new video cover story option, which will enable users to add an introductory video that people can view when they visit their LinkedIn listing.

As you can see in this example, the new tool will enable job seekers on the platform to share a quick video overview of their skills and experience, while business owners could optionally use the option to promote their products and services via a quick intro clip.

As explained by LinkedIn:

"Once you add your Cover Story, an orange ring will appear around your Profile photo, and a preview of your video will auto-play silently within your photo frame (we like to think of it as the “Harry Potter” effect). And, stay tuned for captioning capabilities coming soon. "

There's a range of ways in which this could be utilized, adding a whole new consideration to your personal presentation in the app, while it also puts further emphasis on video content, which has become a much more important element for LinkedIn - and indeed, all social platforms - over time.

In addition to this, LinkedIn's also adding a new, optional gender pronouns field at the top of user profiles, giving people more ways to express their identity.

Which is also becoming increasingly important - according to LinkedIn, 70% of job seekers believe that it’s important that recruiters and hiring managers know their gender pronouns, while 72% of hiring managers agree and believe that this shows respect.

And lastly, in what may be the most significant of the new additions overall, LinkedIn's also launching a new 'Creator Mode' for profiles, which will enable users to showcase their on-platform activity and engagement in a whole new way.

As explained by LinkedIn:

"At the heart of our ecosystem is our creator community. People love to see creators give their take on what’s happening in the news or share insights into a specific industry -- whether that’s a post, a video, an article, or even a comment. If this is you, check out the new creator mode in your Profile dashboard."

As you can see here, when the new 'Creator Mode' option is switched on, users will be able to add a selection of hashtags to indicate what topics they post about most on the platform, which will help LinkedIn showcase them to interested audiences. Creator Mode will also move your 'Featured' and 'Activity' sections to the top of your Profile to more prominently display the content you post, while your 'Connect' button will update to 'Follow' instead, in order to help users build an audience in the app.

Creator Mode will also put a bigger focus on your LinkedIn Live broadcasts, further highlighting the content you share in-app.

"If you’re a LinkedIn Live broadcaster, your Profile background will now show your Live broadcast when you start streaming, helping to increase the visibility of your content."

This is a significant update in presentation for LinkedIn creators, which shifts the focus onto the content you're posting to the platform, with a view to building audience in the app.

The update is part of LinkedIn's increasing focus on content creators on the platform. Last month, LinkedIn posted a new job ad for a Head of Community, focused on supporting LinkedIn creators around the world, which will be part of a new team designed to establish new opportunities and incentive programs to keep creators posting updates.

With content shared on the platform up 50% year-over-year in 2020, LinkedIn's keen to keep its top voices active, in order to continue that growth - and in order to this, it's looking to invest in new initiatives like Creator Mode to better incentivize people to share their thoughts, and establish bigger followings in the app.

That could eventually see LinkedIn also offer revenue share programs to top creators. The platform hasn't gone to that level just yet, but Creator Mode is a step in that direction, putting increased focus on the people that spark conversations and engagement on the platform.

As such, this could be a big addition. If you've been looking for ways to build a stronger presence on LinkedIn, this will be a major update, and could end up providing significant benefit in your personal branding, and industry profile-building efforts.

LinkedIn says that all of these new features will be rolling out to all members, globally, starting this week.