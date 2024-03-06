LinkedIn Content Ideas for Social Media Managers [infographic]

Looking to make LinkedIn a bigger focus this year?

The professional social media platform is having a moment, with a 22% increase in views of updates in the main feed year-over-year, and a 25% increase in public conversations in the app.

The disruption at X seems to have pushed more industry chatter towards the app, which could provide you with more opportunity to connect with people in your niche, and establish new, valuable business connections.

If you know how to maximize your LinkedIn presence, which is where this listing comes in. The team at SocialInsider conducted an analysis of LinkedIn posts last year, which explored what types of content users are engaging with.

Which is what’s behind this listing of LinkedIn content inspiration, and it could help to get you thinking of how you can boost your LinkedIn engagement.