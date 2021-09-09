x
site logo

LinkedIn Expands Professional 'Learning Hub' to More Users, Makes 40 Popular Course Available for Free

Published Sept. 9, 2021
By
Content and Social Media Manager

LinkedIn is looking to boost its professional education presence once again with the expansion of its professional Learning Hub, launched in beta back in April, to more organizations.

The Learning Hub enables businesses to provide professional development opportunities to their employees, and uses LinkedIn’s data insights to help highlight relevant skills path and career development opportunities.

LinkedIn Learning Hub

As explained by LinkedIn at launch:

"Learning Hub has all of the capabilities of a traditional LXP, aggregating all of a company’s learning resources, but it’s so much more. It draws on data and insights from our Skills Graph, the world's most comprehensive skills taxonomy with 36K+ skills, 24M+ job postings, and the largest professional network of 740M+ members, empowering customers with richer skill development insights, personalized content, and community-based learning."

The new expansion, announced in a webcast hosted by LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, will see more organizations given access to the platform, while LinkedIn is additionally making 40 courses available, free of charge, to help boost take-up of the training opportunity.

The free courses will be focused on developing elements of the modern workplace, including adapting to hybrid arrangements, staff management in the evolving work environment, and tips on returning to physical offices. LinkedIn will be hoping that by making these courses available for free, that will see increased take-up of the Hub, which will then facilitate increased reliance on its professional education tools among more organizations, further expanding its presence in the career development space.

The longer-term view is that, eventually, LinkedIn will look to charge organizations for access to the Learning Hub, providing another revenue stream for the company. Initially, the Hub is being made available to LinkedIn Learning Pro users for free, but over time, LinkedIn will evaluate when to start charging for access, and how it can build that into its broader LinkedIn Learning platform for expanded development.

In addition, and as noted by TechCrunch, LinkedIn’s also looking to link the tool back into its broader recruitment offerings, with the professional development opportunities highlighted then directly tying into open positions, and helping to fill gaps by mapping LinkedIn’s data across both internal and external candidates.

It could be a big step in broadening LinkedIn’s horizons in this respect, and while it won’t impact regular LinkedIn users, specifically, it will add more data to LinkedIn’s already unmatched professional knowledge banks, and add another way for it to improve its broader offerings in this respect.   

You can read more about LinkedIn’s Learning Hub here.

Follow on Twitter

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Instagram on July 14, 2021

    Instagram Tests New 'Re-Share' Sticker for Stories to Encourage More Thoughtful Feed Post Sharing

    The new option is designed to encourage more creativity in feed post re-shares to Stories.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • July 13, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Seasoned Talent Industry Expert, Warren Lentz, Joins VersusGame as Chief Operating Officer a...
    Press Release from
    VersusGame
    TINT Attention Score Bolsters Visual Content Efficacy
    Press Release from
    TINT by Filestack

    Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

    Post a Press Release

    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Instagram on July 14, 2021

    Instagram Tests New 'Re-Share' Sticker for Stories to Encourage More Thoughtful Feed Post Sharing

    The new option is designed to encourage more creativity in feed post re-shares to Stories.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • July 13, 2021
    • Latest in Digital Strategy
  • YouTube Expands Access to its Community Posting Tab Within Creator Channels
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Sept. 09, 2021
  • LinkedIn Expands Professional 'Learning Hub' to More Users, Makes 40 Popular Course Available for Free
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Sept. 09, 2021
  • Facebook Unveils $299 Smart Glasses, its First Step Towards AR Wearables
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Sept. 09, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.