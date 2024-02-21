LinkedIn Highlights Opportunities for B2C Marketers in the App

LinkedIn’s making a new pitch to B2C marketers, based on its latest member research, which shows that LinkedIn users, in general, have more money to spend, and are also more keen to spend on luxuries than those on other platforms.

Based on its 2023 “Meet the Member” research, LinkedIn has partnered with Interpret to provide some new overviews of key trends, which could factor into your marketing plans.

First off, LinkedIn notes that compared to active users on other platforms, LinkedIn members earn higher average household incomes (+19%), and also claim larger median owned assets (+9%).

And LinkedIn users are keen to spend on high-end products and experiences:

“Lifestyle and status are important to LinkedIn members. They like to be at the forefront of trends and product innovations, and they frequently tap into their networks to discover the best products and services and influence purchasing decisions.”

As you can see in this bubble chart, based on the data, LinkedIn members are looking forward to larger purchases, while further insights underline how they value keeping up to date with the latest innovations.

Nearly half (47%) plan to invest in a major purchase for themselves in the next year and two in five plan to purchase luxury goods in the next year

61% of members say they like to own the best version or model of something available and 58% say they like to be the first to adopt new technology, both higher than any other platform

Members leverage their networks to discover the best products (68%), plus 71% give recommendations to friends and family, both higher than those on other networks.

That may not be a huge surprise to high-end product marketers, but it is worth noting in broader context, and may provide some additional food for thought for your planning.

LinkedIn’s member data also highlights how members feel when using the platform, which also relates to their purchase mindset.

These are some interesting notes, which could point to new opportunities within the LinkedIn platform for a broader range of product ads and content.

And while B2B marketing remains LinkedIn’s key focus, it is worth considering how individual users approach the app, and what that could mean for your outreach.

You can read more of LinkedIn’s “Meet the Member” insights here.