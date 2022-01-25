LinkedIn Launches New Promotional Campaign Focused on the Evolving Professional Environment

LinkedIn has launched a new promotional campaign which is focused on the changing work environment, and how people are looking to adjust to the ‘new normal’ in their career.

As you can see, the new campaign examines the evolving ‘work from home’ shift, and how that’s impacting career development, and facilitating new opportunities for those that are willing to seek them out.

As explained by LinkedIn:

“For the past few years, we’ve seen a change - perhaps you’re seeing it too. It’s a change in not just how we work, but why we work and a shift in how people are making work, work for them. With this comes a change in how the world is defining what being “professional” really means - and we want to hear what it means to you.”

The TV ad debuted on Sunday during the NFL AFC Divisional Playoffs on CBS, with the new campaign set to be featured across various other media channels, including streaming video and audio platforms. LinkedIn’s also planning to incorporate additional promotional elements that will further highlight member stories and voices in relation to the campaign.

The new promo builds upon LinkedIn’s “Professionals” and “Priorities” TVCs, which have thus far seen solid results, according to LinkedIn.

“Over the past 2 months, we’ve seen increased engagement from our members on the platform. More importantly, we’ve seen members express more of their authentic selves on the platform, encouraging a community where everyone can belong and engage in conversations that can help make work, work for them.”

With close to 800 million members, and an ever-increasing presence in the recruiting and professional development space, LinkedIn is in a strong position to generate significant interest and engagement amid the post-pandemic shift.

If we ever get to that stage. It seems like the COVID outbreak is never-ending, but at some point, hopefully soon, we will be moving beyond the fear and impacts of the virus, and settling back into normal life.

With that will come new opportunities, and for LinkedIn, that will provide a perfect platform to become a key facilitator of training, professional connection and career advancement.

This latest campaign is the next element in that push, and it could indeed help improve LinkedIn’s broader presence and resonance in the space.