LinkedIn Makes 'LinkedIn Learning' Courses on Working From Home Available for Free Amid Coronavirus Changes

LinkedIn is the latest platform to update its measures in response to the evolving coronavirus outbreak.

This week, LinkedIn has outlined the steps it's taken to keep its members informed, including broadcasting WHO updates live daily and "scaling its events platforms to enable companies to reach audiences virtually".

LinkedIn has also created a new Trending News element, in order to highlight reliable updates from experts, including the World Health Organization and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong also recently spotted a new format for LinkedIn updates on the coronavirus which seek to highlight the information in-stream.

LinkedIn is working on Coronavirus banner pic.twitter.com/YO24PESZTg — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 10, 2020

But the biggest LinkedIn addition may be this:

"In the coming days, we will make 16 LinkedIn Learning courses available for free including tips on how to: stay productive, build relationships when you’re not face-to-face, use virtual meeting tools (Microsoft Teams, Skype, BlueJeans, Cisco Webex and Zoom), and balance family and work dynamics in a healthy way."

This is going to become a key area of consideration in the coming weeks. You may not realize it initially, but working from home is a significant shift, with the loss of social dynamics a key element. Without the capacity to engage with workmates every day, you lose some level of scale as to your social standing, which can impact your capacity to communicate. There are also work/life balance considerations to keep in mind, key details that will have an impact on many workers, as more and more corporations advise their staff to stay at home.

Providing relevant courses for free is a good step from LinkedIn, particularly with respect to utilizing virtual tools for connection.

LinkedIn says that it will continue to evolve its approach in-step to ensure it's keeping its members informed and facilitating optimal platform use.