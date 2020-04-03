LinkedIn Provides an Overview of Content and Engagement Trends Related to COVID-19 [Infographic]

With everybody locked inside, social media usage is rising, with all platforms reporting significant increases in engagement and time spent over the last few weeks.

LinkedIn is no exception - in recent weeks, the platform has seen a 55% increase in engagement between connections, while it's also seeing more content posted, and messaging volume is also up.

This week, to provide some context around the increasing discussion, LinkedIn has published an overview of just how significant the COVID-19 discussion has been on the platform, and what topics of professional interest are stemming from that. And while most of the trends here are as you would expect (more discussion of 'remote working' and 'online learning', etc.), it's interesting to note the actual numbers, and to see how other brands are dealing with their communications amid the pandemic.

Interesting, too, to think back to how quickly the conversation shifted, by comparing the trending topics from January and February to March.

Hopefully we'll be able to get back to the regular topics of interest soon - check out the full infographic below.