LinkedIn Publishes New Guide to Help Technology Marketers Boost Campaign Performance

Published March 8, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

LinkedIn has published a new guide for tech marketers on the platform, which includes a range of helpful pointers and data-driven insights, which, in many cases, apply to more than just tech campaigns, and could help other businesses map out a better LinkedIn approach.

You can download the 19-page ‘How Technology Marketers Drive Leads on LinkedIn’ guide here, but in this post, we’ll take a look at some of the highlights.

First off, LinkedIn shares an overview of the key steps in the campaign planning process.

LinkedIn Tech Marketers Guide

As you can see, the checklist provides an essential overview of all the key elements and considerations to help maximize your LinkedIn campaign.

The guide also includes more in-depth tips for each step, and notes on how to prepare, using the various LinkedIn tools at your disposal.

LinkedIn Tech Marketers Guide

There’s actually some really helpful advice on these steps, and how LinkedIn’s system works – and how you can use it to advantage.

LinkedIn Tech Marketers Guide

Interestingly, LinkedIn’s also included campaign benchmark data, based on previous tech campaigns, to give you an idea of the types of results that you can expect.

LinkedIn Tech Marketers Guide

Of course, there’s a lot of variability in these engagement rates, but it’s interesting that LinkedIn has provided this level of insight, which gives you a better level of comparison for your own campaign performance.

It’s a valuable guide, with some really interesting elements, that can provide a better, clearer understanding of how LinkedIn ads work, and how you can tap into each element to improve performance.

Which, again, could well apply to those outside of the tech sector too in many respects.

You can download the ‘How Technology Marketers Drive Leads on LinkedIn’ guide here.

