LinkedIn Publishes New Overview of the Top Workplaces in Marketing and Advertising

Looking to take your digital marketing career to the next stage?

This might help - this week, LinkedIn has published its 2022 listing of the top 25 companies in the Marketing & Advertising sector, which ranks the leading workplaces to grow a career in the industry.

To choose the top companies, LinkedIn has analyzed a range of on-platform data elements, including retention and attrition, opportunities for advancement, promotions, upskilling, and more.

As you can see here, for each of the listed companies, LinkedIn has also shared notes on the roles and skills that are in demand at that organization, with links to relevant LinkedIn Learning courses for those looking to improve their recruitment prospects.

As per LinkedIn:

“You can also explore open jobs and people you may know at the company. If you see a company that feels like a good fit for you, follow their company page or turn on job alerts to stay on top of future opportunities.”

The top 10 organizations are a collection of familiar names in the sector, and it’s handy to see what skills and qualifications they’re currently seeking, which could help you get a foot in the door.

There may also be some others you hadn’t considered, which could broaden your horizons on your career planning and research.

And with some 55% of Americans looking to change jobs in the wake of the pandemic, there will no doubt be a lot of people interested in this new data, and how it can help them enhance their prospects.

If you’re looking for even more insight, LinkedIn has also published lists of the top employers in Financial Services, Media & Entertainment, Health Care, Technology & Information, Travel & Hospitality, Retail, Consumer Goods and Real Estate.