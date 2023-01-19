 Skip to main content
LinkedIn Removes ‘Curious’ Reaction Option on Posts

Published Jan. 19, 2023
By
Content and Social Media Manager

What a curious case this is.

This week, many LinkedIn users have reported that the ‘curious’ emoji reaction has gone missing from the app, with the reactions set now back to just six options.

LinkedIn Reactions

After the addition of its ‘funny’ reaction back in June, LinkedIn was up to seven quick reactions available on each post, but now, the ‘curious’ response seems to have been depreciated in the latest app update.

LinkedIn Reactions

Why would that be?

Well, you would assume that it likely comes down to lack of use. But LinkedIn hasn’t provided any official confirmation either way, so we don’t really know whether it’s actually been removed, or it’s just an accident, a glitch, etc.

But it does seem like the curious response has gone away.

Is that a big deal? No, probably not, and again, if LinkedIn has removed it, it likely wasn’t seeing much usage anyway, so probably no major loss. But it’s curious, either way.

We’ve asked LinkedIn for more info, and we’ll update this post if/when we hear back.

