LinkedIn revenue rose 12% in the first quarter

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LinkedIn’s revenue is rising as the platform continues to reaffirm its position as the most popular place for professional discussion and connecting with online B2B opportunities.

As reported by LinkedIn’s parent company Microsoft, LinkedIn’s revenue increased 12% in reported currency for the most recent quarter, driven by ongoing strength in B2B marketing, and increased demand for its evolving recruitment tools.

As per Microsoft: “LinkedIn has 1.3 billion members and we are seeing increased depth of conversation, and it’s the leading B2B sales and advertising channel for large and small businesses.”

Microsoft doesn’t provide a lot of platform-specific insight into LinkedIn’s performance, though new LinkedIn CEO Daniel Shapero said LinkedIn posts increased 14% in the period, while paid video grew almost 30% year-over-year, “as creators connect with their audiences and grow their businesses on the platform.”

In terms of general growth, LinkedIn’s 1.3 billion member stat is the same as it shared in January, as part of its previous business update.

Though how LinkedIn gets away with reporting total members versus active users remains something of a mystery.

Every other social media platform reports active users in its data, which is reflective of their actual usage, and their relative value to potential advertisers as a result. But LinkedIn never shares active user info, and only publishes total member counts, which are not indicative of active engagement.

The platform does, however, report EU active user counts, as part of its DSA obligations, and those figures give some indicator of the platform’s actual performance.

According to its most recent EU transparency report, published in February 2026, LinkedIn currently has 55 million monthly actives in the EU, versus its reported 172 million members in the region.

That means that 32% of EU LinkedIn members are actively using the app each month. Which, assuming the same levels of usage across all regions, would suggest that LinkedIn currently has around 416 million monthly active users worldwide.

That sounds a lot less impressive than 1.3 billion members, but it’s also far more accurate and reflective of the platform’s actual engagement.

In addition to B2B advertising, LinkedIn also saw improved performance in its recruiter tools, driven by its latest artificial intelligence-powered options. “Our agentic products in LinkedIn Talent Solutions, which help hirers automate time-consuming tasks like sourcing, screening, and drafting messages, have already surpassed a $450 million annualized revenue run-rate,” Microsoft reported.

LinkedIn added a range of AI-powered tools for recruiters, including assistance in building job descriptions, tools that can help identify top candidates based on specific job experience, and improved conversational language interpretation of job criteria.

LinkedIn even added a process in which AI can manage initial job interviews and screen candidates for the next stage.

Those tools are clearly resonating, based on the revenue they’re generating, though how LinkedIn specifically separates out the value of these tools, which are incorporated into recruiter subscriptions, is unclear.

Overall, LinkedIn remains a key social media platform, with a dedicated purpose, that differentiates it from other apps. Its AI tools seem to be resonating with its core HR market, and it continues to steadily add more members, in most regions.