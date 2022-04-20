 Skip to main content
LinkedIn Shares its Top Companies to Work For List for 2022 [Infographic]

Published April 20, 2022
LinkedIn has published its 2022 listing of the top companies to work for, based on a range of factors, including ability to advance, gender diversity, skills growth, and more.

The data is primarily based on LinkedIn listings – so when an employee adds a new skill to their profile, for example, that’s attributed to the company’s development systems.

As explained by LinkedIn:

This year we’ve selected the top companies in 35 countries (up from 20 in 2021) across six continents. At a time when professionals everywhere are reconsidering where, when, and particularly why they work, the methodology for building the lists focuses on finding the best businesses for employees to grow their careers. And the timing is ideal as the current talent migration - the Great Reshuffle - presents companies with both a challenge and an opportunity.

Given the qualifiers for listing, most of the companies here are bigger, more well-resourced organizations, which is a little unfair to smaller businesses that could also be putting focus on the same things.

But if you were looking to maximize your opportunities, these businesses, based on LinkedIn data at least, could offer some of the best career pathways.

You can read more about LinkedIn’s Top Companies list, including full methodology for selection, here.

LinkedIn Top Companies 2022

