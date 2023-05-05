LinkedIn Shares Key Milestones of its 20 Year History [Infographic]

This month will mark LinkedIn’s 20th birthday, with the professional social app originally launching in May 2003.

LinkedIn is the oldest remaining social media platform, even pipping MySpace (which technically still exists) by a few months, with the platform’s steady focus on building a space for professional communications helping it to establish a clear niche that’s endured more popular shifts.

To celebrate the milestone, the team from LinkedIn’s Marketing Solutions team have put together this infographic which maps key achievements and releases in LinkedIn ads, and provides some interesting perspective on just how far the platform has come in 20 years.

You can read more about LinkedIn’s 20 years of ad evolution here.