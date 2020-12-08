LinkedIn Shares New Insights into Tech Buying Trends [Infographic]

LinkedIn has published a new set of insights into the evolving tech decision-making journey, and how it's been impacted in 2020.

As explained by LinkedIn:

"Each year, LinkedIn conducts one of the world’s largest surveys on B2B technology purchasing and decision-making, bringing with it new trends and insights for technology marketers. In our seventh year fielding this research, we anticipated significant change in the decade ahead, and we were proved right."

Specifically, LinkedIn found that there was, understandably, an increased focus on 'agility' in 2020, as tech decision-makers looked to navigate the rapidly changing business landscape as a result of COVID-19. LinkedIn also found that budgets were significantly impacted, and that the tech selection journey now involves more people and departments. Indeed, 63% of technology purchasing decisions are now influenced by functions outside of IT, a major shift over the past seven years.

LinkedIn has collected the key results into a new infographic, which provides a helpful overview of the changing tech marketing landscape. You can read the full report from LinkedIn here.