LinkedIn Shares Tips to Help B2B Marketers Maximize Their Efforts [Infographic]

LinkedIn has shared some new tips to help marketers maximize the impact of their campaigns, including platform-specific notes on how to use LinkedIn in your outreach efforts.

In its latest infographic, LinkedIn looks at how B2B marketers can connect with their audiences, at the right time, and within the right context, to meet their needs.

The tips essentially aim to help B2B marketers do more with less, amid rising pressure on market budgets.

Some good notes. You can read LinkedIn’s full overview here.