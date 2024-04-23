 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

LinkedIn Shares Tips to Help B2B Marketers Maximize Their Efforts [Infographic]

Published April 23, 2024
By
Content and Social Media Manager

LinkedIn has shared some new tips to help marketers maximize the impact of their campaigns, including platform-specific notes on how to use LinkedIn in your outreach efforts.

In its latest infographic, LinkedIn looks at how B2B marketers can connect with their audiences, at the right time, and within the right context, to meet their needs.

The tips essentially aim to help B2B marketers do more with less, amid rising pressure on market budgets.

Some good notes. You can read LinkedIn’s full overview here.

LinkedIn marketing infographic
Filed Under: LinkedIn, Infographics

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Share your announcement

Editors' picks
Latest in LinkedIn
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2024 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell