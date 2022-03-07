LinkedIn's 'Spark' Conference for 2022 Will be Held Later This Month

LinkedIn’s ‘Spark’ professional development event is returning for a second year, featuring a range of speakers on key topics designed to help LinkedIn members maximize their success.

The virtual conference will be held on Tuesday, March 15th at 12pm ET, with the theme of this year’s event being 'Your Moment Won’t Wait'.

As explained by LinkedIn:

“In our 60-minute interactive broadcast on LinkedIn Live, we’re going to challenge you and give you the tools to grow, thrive and break through in this crazy world we’re living in. We’ll show you how LinkedIn’s unique insights will help you build lasting relationships – despite these times of uncertainty.”

Under the banner of ‘Your Moment Won’t Wait’ - a reference to the relative stasis we’ve all been in over the past two years as we try to wait out the pandemic - the 2022 Spark conference will focus on three key themes:

Navigating a new world – As we move beyond the pandemic, and the chaos of the past two years, the professional landscape has shifted, in many ways

Your data-driven roadmap – While more data and insight is now available, knowing what to do with it is another challenge

The relationship game – LinkedIn will share best practices and tools to help you make the most of your professional relationships to enhance career opportunities

The event will be held via LinkedIn Live, and will feature a range of industry experts and high-profile guests – including actor Ryan Reynolds who recently joined LinkedIn.

It could be worth tuning in – to hear Reynolds rip on LinkedIn trends if nothing else.

You can register for LinkedIn Spark 2022 here.