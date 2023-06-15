LinkedIn’s Testing Expanded Video Ad Placement on Streaming Services

LinkedIn may soon offer a new video ad offering, which would enable LinkedIn advertisers to reach viewers of streaming services with their promotions.

According to a new report from The Information, LinkedIn will soon begin testing of an expanded LinkedIn Audience Network element that will provide streaming placement for LinkedIn promotions, essentially providing TV-like reach for your LinkedIn ad campaigns.

And with streaming content consumption on the rise, that could be a popular, and valuable consideration, which could help LinkedIn expand on its growing video marketing elements.

LinkedIn’s been steadily expanding its video promotion offerings, with the platform recently adding pre and mid-roll ads to videos in its Audience Network, its expanded outreach option that enables marketers to place their promotions on partner sites.

Adding streaming placement into this mix could facilitate even more ad exposure and reach potential, with full TV screen promotions aligned with LinkedIn data targeting.

It’s the latest in LinkedIn’s growing suite of ad solutions, which also now includes a range of generative AI elements, to help marketers create more resonant, responsive campaigns.

Maybe, that could also be expanded to video ad scripts, making it even easier, potentially, to create standout TV ad campaigns that would be displayed between the latest episodes of your favorite streaming shows.

LinkedIn has provided specific detail of the streaming providers it’s working with on this new initiative, but with both Netflix and Disney+ recently launching cheaper, ad-supported versions of their offerings, it could be a growing area of opportunity, which could also produce strong results.