Messenger Provides Tips on How to Avoid Unsafe Interactions for Safer Internet Day [Infographic]

This Tuesday is Safer Internet Day, which, given our rising reliance on the web for connection and interaction, especially during the pandemic, is now a critical reminder of the need for digital literacy, and ensuring that everyone understands how to stay safe, and set boundaries in their online time.

To mark the occasion, Messenger has published a new decision tree graphic designed to help users understand their options when engaging in potentially unsafe conversations.

Messenger also says that users should:

Use a moment like Safer Internet Day as a reminder to revisit app controls and settings, including settings you’ve put in place for your kids

Review your ‘Sleep Mode’ settings to establish healthy boundaries around the use of technology

Ensure your kids are learning how to use technology in a more positive, healthy way. Messenger says that tools like Pledge Planets from Messenger Kids can help parents start these important conversations in a way that’s fun and engaging for kids.

Again, given our increasing reliance on online platform for connection, digital literacy is a key consideration, and it’s important that all parents take the time to consider how their kids are interacting, along with their own habits. Safer Internet Day serves as a good reminder prompt on this front.