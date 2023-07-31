Meta Adds New Brand Safety Elements to Reassure Ad Partners

Meta has announced some new ad placement control options, which will provide more assurance for ad partners, and give advertisers more control over brand exposure, including, soon, within Reels, which is fast becoming a bigger ad consideration.

First off, Meta’s expanded its brand suitability verification for Instagram Feed, with Zefr now also offering this as an additional element within its Meta ad verification offering.

As per Zefr:

“Today, Zefr’s third-party brand suitability verification solution for Instagram Feed is now available. This AI-powered measurement solution provides marketers with even more transparency into their Meta campaigns, measuring GARM brand safety and suitability across both Instagram and Facebook Feed placements.”

That’ll provide another level of reassurance for Meta ad partners, by expanding availability of the ad controls to more surfaces.

Meta initially launched its Facebook feed verification offering back in March, with Instagram’s feed now also incorporated into the mix. You’d imagine that Threads may also be on the cards for the same, sometime in future, though Meta has said that Threads monetization won’t happen till the new app reaches ‘hundreds of millions of users’.

In addition to this, Meta’s also adding four new languages to its inventory filters and third-party brand suitability verification elements for Facebook and Instagram. The new languages will be Arabic, Chinese, French and Portuguese, which will now be available in addition to English and Spanish, providing more ways for brands to manage their ad placements.

Finally, Meta’s also begun testing a new inventory filter option on Reels, expanding the capacity for ad partners to ensure brand safety in content placement.

Reels is Meta’s fastest-growing content type, and as such, advertisers are keen to tap into the short-form video feed, and gain more exposure through its apps.

These new elements will provide even more assurance for Meta ad partners, which could be particularly important amid ongoing concerns about the same on competing apps.

And as we head into the holiday season, and the biggest ad push of the year, adding more of these measures now could be a big tick in Meta’s favor, as it looks to maximize its ad revenue intake to close out 2023.

You can read more about Meta’s evolving ad verification options here.