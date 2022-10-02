Meta Announces 2022 Facebook Communities Summit Event

Meta has announced the date for its 2022 Facebook Communities Summit, with a virtual event scheduled for October 20th, in which Meta will bring together moderators from various Facebook groups to provide key insights and tips, while also sharing previews of upcoming groups tools and features.

As per Meta:

“The Facebook Communities Summit is back. Join us virtually to celebrate inspiring community builders, hear from Facebook leaders, and learn about a number of new products and features to help you build, grow, and support your groups.”

Previous Communities Summit events have seen the launch of various new tools and updates, so it could well be worth tuning in if you’re looking to stay up with the latest group moderation options that could help to maximize your Facebook community.

Facebook Groups remain a key element of the broader Facebook experience. Despite the app, overall, losing engagement, groups are a key interaction space for many people, on many, many niche topics, and with the main feed becoming so divisive and political, many users have switched to groups to avoid the drama, and engage with like-minded people in a more private, enclosed way.

Indeed, Meta itself has repeatedly noted that Facebook users are sick of the politically divisive content in the app, and groups offers some respite from this. And with almost 2 billion people still logging onto Facebook every day, it can be an important connective consideration, and a good alternative for building community.

Which is also a consideration for brands, either by creating your own groups for fans/customers, or by seeking out groups related to your niche, and working to build connections within these communities.

Meta has also been working to add in more monetization options for groups, which could also provide new considerations in seeking to meet your target audience where they’re spending their time.

As such, it could be worth tuning into the Communities Summit later this month to get the latest info on Facebook Groups, and where things are headed.

You can learn more about 2022 Facebook’s Communities Summit, and sign-up to attend, here.