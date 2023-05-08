 Skip to main content
Meta Announces New Partnership with US Bank to Provide Financial Support for API-Owned Businesses

Published May 8, 2023
By
Content and Social Media Manager

As part of Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Meta is partnering with US Bank to provide news pathway to financial support for API businesses.

Under the new program, Meta and US Bank will provide a range of financial literacy resources and dedicated programming to support Asian small businesses.

As per US Bank:

“US Bank is excited to partner with Meta Prosper to offer additional financial resources to support Asian-owned small businesses. We know that many small businesses face prominent gaps, including access to information, connections, and capital. We are focused on providing our tools and resources to help these Asian small business owners so they can grow and thrive.”

The partnership will see Meta act as a conduit of sorts between API businesses and these assistance tools, which will help connect US Bank with thousands of API-owned SMBs through Meta’s expansive network.

Asian American-owned businesses were among the hardest hit during the pandemic, and Meta has been working to provide extra assistance and support, where possible, to help these businesses get back on their feet. Which is an ongoing process, and initiatives like this are key to facilitating recovery and growth for these organizations.

There’s no quick fix, and it’ll take years for some to get back to profit after the strain of COVID. But Meta, which is used by over 200 million SMBs, can play a key role in connecting the dots, and getting businesses the recovery assistance that they need.

You can learn more about Meta’s partnership with US Bank here.

