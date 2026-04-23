Meta Accounts Center now includes more apps and devices

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Meta announced an update to its Accounts Center, the centralized management platform for all users’ accounts. Now, Meta is adding Threads profiles, AI glasses accounts and other Meta-related products, making it easier to manage everything in one place.

Meta Accounts Center already enables users to manage their Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp login details and account management tools in one place. The update will also incorporate additional products such as Meta AI and Meta Quest headsets.

As explained by Meta: “Your day-to-day experiences with Meta technologies will stay the same. Once your Accounts Center updates to a Meta Account, you’ll have a simpler login experience for your apps and devices, enhanced security features, and the ability to manage more settings and preferences in one place.”

The update aims to streamline account management and access across apps, while the centralized control tools will enable users to manage their security and content controls in a centralized location.

This could be especially valuable for parents because it will make it easier to oversee teens’ supervised accounts without having to switch between apps.

“You can manage teens’ Instagram, Facebook, Messenger, and Meta Horizon settings from a single, simplified dashboard through Family Center,” Meta said. “We’ll continue improving our supervision tools to make life easier for busy parents.”

Other benefits include a centralized login, so users can set up a single password to log into all of their Meta apps and devices.

Meta also improved the setup process for new devices, reducing time by sharing login information across apps. In addition, the company added improved security options such as passkeys, which enable users to log in with fingerprint, face recognition or a device password.

“With your Meta Account, passkeys will now work on Instagram, in addition to Facebook and Messenger, with more apps coming soon. WhatsApp passkeys are managed within WhatsApp independently.”

WhatsApp remains in a higher security tier, and users have more options there in terms of how they manage their accounts. However, users can opt to include WhatsApp within their Accounts Center tools, enabling the same controls and streamlined access as other Meta apps.

Users will also be able to manage how Meta apps share info with each other in a dedicated element:

The update is primarily designed for simplicity and making it easier for users to access their accounts and account control settings. But it may also help to improve account security by simplifying setup and incorporating security check-up tools that will provide improvement prompts for all Meta apps.

Integrating Meta’s expanded range of profiles and tools could be a handy update.

Meta said that users’ Account Center details will update automatically, with all the apps and tools that are currently part of their Accounts Center profile being migrated to the new experience.