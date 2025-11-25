Meta Integrates More AI-Powered Options Into Its Ad Flow

Listen to the article 3 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

With its AI-based ad recommendations driving better results over time, Meta is now looking to make its AI targeting tools a more integrated element of the Meta ad creation process, by incorporating more of its Advantage+ elements into the creation flow direct.

Previously, using Advantage+ was a specific, separate option, but over time, Meta is merging more and more Advantage+ capabilities into the regular campaign creation process, so it's built directly into your campaigns.

On its Help page, Meta has provided some new notes on how Advantage+ is now being incorporated into the basic ad setup process, with the option generally switched on by default in new campaigns.

As you can see in this new set-up, there are various Advantage+ options built into your ad structure, as well as Meta’s “Opportunity Score,” which provides a 0-100 point summary as to how well your campaign is set up to maximize performance (based on Meta’s automated optimization tools).

So now, you’ll have more opportunities to activate Meta’s AI-based recommendations in order to drive better results, with Advantage+ tools built into its budgeting, audience and placements elements.

Indeed, Advantage+ is on by default for both Audience and Placements.

Which may feel like you’re giving over too much control to Meta’s robots, but as noted, Meta has reported that brands, in general, are seeing much better results by using its AI targeting tools.

In a recent overview of its AI-based ad improvements, Meta noted that its automated recommendations are now:

4x more efficient at driving ad performance gains for a given amount of data and compute than its original ads recommendation ranking models.

2x more effective at knowledge transfer, helping to optimize broader ad performance.

Faster and more effective based on larger compute capacity, enabling more effective scaling of ad results.

Meta has also reported that brands are seeing significant performance increases across their campaign when enacting its AI recommendations, while overall time spent watching video on both Facebook and IG is up more than 20% year-over-year, due to refinements in its AI recommendations.

Meta’s massive trove of user data, from over 3 billion active users, combined with advanced AI data processing, has enabled it to uncover more trends, based on predictive models that now have a huge amount of compute power to assess and forecast outcomes.

Which is what the current “AI” models we see on the market are, they’re not thinking for themselves, but are predicting likely responses based on large-scale assessment of huge data pools, which then enables these tools to translate your query into an answer, an image, etc.

These are predictions based on past behavior, which should make this the ultimate tool for ad targeting.

And with Meta holding so much user data, these AI options should be able to help you get your ads in front of the right people, at the right time, across its apps.