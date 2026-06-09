Meta launches America’s Workforce Academy

Listen to the article 4 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

While Meta itself is cutting thousands of jobs as it works to replace internal labor with its artificial intelligence tools, it’s also providing more work for people outside of the company via its massive investments in regional data center development.

In order to formalize this, and use its expanded infrastructure push as a PR opportunity, Meta launched a new project called America’s Workforce Academy, which will see Meta partner with a range of construction-related organizations to provide training and placement opportunities for people in regions where the company is building its AI infrastructure.

According to Reuters, Meta is investing $115 million into the project, which will provide guaranteed job placement opportunities to those who take part in the program.

As explained by Meta: “The United States labor market needs hundreds of thousands of fiber technicians, welders, plumbers, electricians and other skilled trade workers. At Meta, we see this as an incredible opportunity for these American heroes to power America’s future.”

It's a good selling point. In the release, Meta President Dina Powell McCormick praised “the AI revolution” for this new paradigm, which she said will deliver historic opportunities for skilled workers across rural America.

In her statement, McCormick directly compared the AI shift to the industrial revolution, and cited the people who “manned the factories that built the arsenal that won World War II.”

It’s a somewhat hyperbolic comparison. However, Meta is framing this as a major new opportunity for regional growth in American communities, and not, as at least some regions are now experiencing, a period of mass disruption, with AI data center projects sucking up resources and impacting consumers.

Various data center projects, controlled by Meta and others, have caused massive disruption across the U.S...

In Morgan County Georgia, Meta’s data center works have led to water contamination and utilities impacts, which prompted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to call for action to limit the impacts. In Fayetteville, Politico reported that an AI infrastructure project drained 30 million gallons of unmetered water, impacting local residents. Meanwhile, in Northern Virginia, data center projects in Loudoun and Fairfax counties used nearly 2 billion gallons of water in 2023, as per The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists. That project forced local water authorities to increasingly rely on potable water rather than reclaimed water for cooling.

Electricity impacts have also become the norm in regions where data centers are being constructed. While Meta has pledged to build accompanying resource projects in order to limit the impacts on local communities, thus far, that hasn’t been the case.

In the race to ensure that the U.S. leads the way on AI development, at this stage at least, progress is the priority. While the U.S. government’s AI action plan does include notes on creating sustainable infrastructure to minimize disruption, that’s well down its list of priorities, with “Removing Red Tape and Onerous Regulation” being the top action item.

As such, it’s likely that more disruption and more local impacts are on the horizon as AI infrastructure projects continue to consume local communities. And while Meta is looking to counter this with a new job growth initiative, it may not be as beneficial when balanced against the impacts that these projects are expected to have in the longer term.

But as a PR exercise, America’s Workforce Academy is no doubt a win, and the U.S. government will also be able to use Meta’s program as a signal of the many benefits of the AI era, which may or may not provide benefits for mankind.