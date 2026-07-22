How to build a brand presence on Reddit in 2026

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As marketers look toward the second half of 2026, it’s important to consider holiday promotions and how to maximize reach, awareness and sales.

Some brands may have already mapped out a full holiday schedule, or have an outline that they use for their promotions. But with social media usage trends always changing, it’s worth reassessing traditional approaches and considering the value of building a presence in other apps in order to capitalize on rising opportunities.

Over the next few weeks, Social Media Today will be publishing a series of overviews offering tips and tactics for building an organic social media presence on the major platforms. These strategies can then act as a foundation for broader social media promotional efforts.

This post examines Reddit, which has become a much bigger consideration for marketers over the last two years.

Here are some tips on how to build a foundational brand presence on Reddit:

1. Sign up to Reddit Pro

Reddit Pro is free, and signing up offers access to Reddit’s various analytics tools, including keyword tracking and post performance insights.

Optional Caption Retrieved from Reddit on March 09, 2024

These key data points can help to guide strategic thinking on where brands need to be present in the app, and how they can show up in order to maximize response and engagement.

2. Track industry-related keywords and terms

Reddit Trends offers artificial intelligence-generated overviews of major discussion trends for chosen terms, and will highlight relevant subreddits and conversations to be aware of.

Optional Caption Retrieved from Reddit on January 08, 2025

Studying these can give marketers a solid background to build their Reddit strategy on by helping them understand what’s being talked about and where.

Reddit Trends also lists related key terms to consider.

3. Understand the context

The key to maximizing Reddit is understanding the discussion, and understanding how Redditors are engaging with specific topics. This means that marketers need to spend time on the platform to learn how people are engaging and how people are responding to different queries. This can also help brands get a sense of the tone and style that’s most engaging.

Taking the wrong tone could prompt a negative reaction from the group because it could be seen as intrusive for a brand to be interjecting in a promotional way. That’s why marketers need to build an understanding of what and how subreddit engagement evolves.

Also worth noting here: Reddit has an Ads Inspiration library that can provide further guidance on tone.

Optional Caption Retrieved from Reddit on September 20, 2024

4. Formulate an approach

Based on this, marketers can formulate a Reddit strategy that includes organic responses in the form of replying and engaging in relevant communities. Brands can also create a paid outline based on where and how people are discussing related topics.

5. Monitor performance

From there, marketers can use Reddit Pro to monitor the performance of their engagement and track what people are seeking from their brand within Reddit communities.

As noted, Reddit has become a bigger consideration for marketers due to the rise in Reddit citations in both Google search and artificial intelligence chatbot discovery. The value of Reddit’s user-powered, crowd-voted insights has proven to be a significant benefit for product discovery, and as such, all brands should at least take a look at the platform and get an understanding of the questions being asked within relevant subreddit communities.