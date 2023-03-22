Meta Launches Updated Version of WhatsApp for Windows

Meta’s launched a new version of WhatsApp for Windows PCs, which includes an updated UI for multi-person chats, providing more capacity to use WhatsApp for video meetings.

As explained by Meta:

“You can now host group video calls with up to eight people and audio calls with up to 32 people. We’ll continue to increase these limits over time so you can always stay connected with friends, family and coworkers.”

The refreshed Windows app also loads faster, and runs smoother than previous versions, while it also includes improved multi-device syncing, so you can easily switch devices and maintain your chats. Other in-app elements like link previews and stickers will also now be displayed in the desktop app.

Which is good, and it will be handy complement for your WhatsApp interactions. But at the same time, video chats are a far cry from this:

Meta published this preview of its coming metaverse virtual meeting experience a year and a half ago, and since then we’ve seen nothing even close to this within its gradually evolving VR space.

That’s despite Meta sinking billions of dollars into its metaverse experience, and the development of new tools that will facilitate this type of next-level interaction. When this is what was at least tacitly promised, it’s kinda hard to get overly excited about desktop video chat.

Like, cool, and yeah, probably handy. But it feels like a step backwards. Maybe sideways.

In any event, it’s not the metaverse, and we’re still a long way from that becoming a thing. So till then, we have better video meetings via WhatsApp. Worth keeping in mind, and trying out if you’re interested.

Meta’s also launched a new WhatsApp beta for Android tablets, while it’s also developing a Mac version, which is also in early beta.

They won’t let you appear as a 3D robot in a virtual environment either, but they also could be handy.

You can download the new WhatsApp for Windows here.