Meta Provides Tips to Help Women Stay Safe When Using Social Media [Infographic]

Published March 9, 2022
Meta has provided some key tips to help users stay safe online, which is specifically focused on women, and protecting female users within social apps.

According to Meta, women are three times as likely as men to experience online sexual harassment, and with International Women’s Day being held this week, Meta’s overview is designed to provide a quick, simple reference point for people looking to take more control of their online experience.

These are basic notes, but worth keeping in mind, and worth sharing with others to ensure they are aware of these tools.

Check out Meta’s overview infographic below.  

Meta safety tips

