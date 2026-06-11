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Meta publishes 2026 holiday planning guide

The playbook offers quarterly marketing suggestions for brands and includes data points showcasing how consumers use the company’s apps for discovery.

Published June 11, 2026
By
Content and Social Media Manager
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We’re halfway through the year, and that means it’s time to start mapping out holiday campaign strategies in order to maximize opportunities for the critical end-of-year push.

To help with this, Meta published a guide to holiday marketing for 2026, which provides a road map for effective promotions strategies.

Meta’s 34-page holiday marketing guide outlines three key areas of focus: using Reels to maximize brand awareness, partnering with creators to amplify campaign reach and removing friction to make buying easy.

Meta holiday playbook 2026

The guide includes data on how consumers are using Meta’s apps to discover products. It also outlines the unique reach of its platforms.

Meta holiday playbook 2026

According to Meta, 85% of global holiday shoppers use Meta technologies on a weekly basis. They also spend 1.2 times more than the average shopper.

Meta also said 78% of these shoppers have purchased directly in-app, and 1 in 3 frequently buy products in-store after seeing them on social media.

These are key insights into the modern shopping journey, and they underline the impact that social media exposure can have in increasing brand awareness and consumer response.

Meta also provided key overviews for each of its key holiday planning elements, including how to utilize Reels within promotion strategies.

Meta holiday playbook 2026

There’s also data on the effectiveness of creator partnerships, as well as explainers on how to utilize Meta’s creator discovery tools.

Meta holiday playbook 2026

Meta also said that consumers are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence tools to help them discover products. The company also highlighted the effectiveness of its own AI-powered Advantage+ campaigns in driving brand performance.

Finally, Meta has outlined its quarter-by-quarter strategic pointers to help build towards an effective Q4:

  • Q2: Build your foundation – Meta said brands should identify aligned creator partners and develop strategic content briefs.
  • Q3: Launch and optimize – Meta said brands should begin creator partnerships in Q3, and test their Advantage+ campaigns.
  • Q4: Execute at scale – Those early planning steps will pay off in Q4. Meta said that “the head start from Q2 and Q3 is what separates strong holiday performance from expensive guesswork.”

The full guide provides a helpful overview for strategic planning, along with relevant data points that could further guide marketing decisions.

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Filed Under: Facebook, Instagram

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