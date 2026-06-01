Meta hires Snap director of global content partnerships

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Meta wants to make a new push on its artificial intelligence glasses as the company works to increase the value of its AI for regular users. To that end, the company has hired Jim Shepherd, Snap’s former director of content partnerships, to get more celebrities and high-profile users into its AI device, per The Hollywood Reporter.

As per the story, Shepherd once led Snapchat parent company Snap’s efforts to establish relationships with creator and celebrity talent, including musicians, sports stars and other influencers.

He’ll now be tasked with doing the same at Meta, using his connections and expertise to get more high-profile users wearing Meta Ray Bans and posting content filmed via Meta’s glasses, in order to boost consumer interest.

Meta’s AI glasses have been a big hit for the company, with sales of the devices increasing more than 3x in 2025. At times, Meta has even had trouble keeping up with demand. As the company also looks for more ways to enhance the utility of its AI models, and justify its massive spending on AI development, it makes sense for the business to make a bigger push on promoting the device.

At the same time, Meta is also looking to develop new products. That reportedly includes an AI pendant, which will provide another way to access Meta AI at any time, and AR glasses, which Meta is still planning to launch in 2027.

Interestingly, Shepherd’s former company Snap is planning to launch its own AR glasses in the very near future. That adds another wrinkle to Meta’s renewed promotional efforts as it seeks to not only showcase its own tools, but also negate any traction that Snap might gain for its offerings.

Having a former Snap employee available to advise on promotions could be an increasingly valuable approach. Meanwhile, this new hire will also help Meta link to celebrities and influencers who resonate with younger audiences.

Meta’s massive investment into AI development has raised questions among investors as the company seeks to lead the way on the latest tech trend. Some backers have wondered how Meta will ever be able to turn a profit and recoup those costs.

A key part of that plan, then, will be consumer demand, with Meta viewing AI glasses as a major component in this next shift.

Getting the AI glasses onto the faces of influential users, who can also demonstrate their utility, will definitely help in this respect.