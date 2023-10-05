 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

Meta Publishes New Guide to Its AI-Driven Advantage+ Ad Campaigns

Published Oct. 5, 2023
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Many marketers have been seeing success with Meta’s evolving Advantage+ campaigns, which utilize AI and automation to maximize response, based on Meta’s systematic understanding of audience interests.

And if you’re thinking of dipping your toes into the Advantage+ waters, then this new guide is for you.

Meta recently published a new “Meta Advantage Best Practices Guide” which covers all the key “how” and “why” elements of the process.

You can download the full, 24-page guide here, but in this post, we’ll take a look at some of the key notes.

First off, the guide looks at how Advantage+ campaigns are driving better performance for brands.

Meta Advantage guide

I will note that this isn’t universal, with some marketers more recently reporting less-than-amazing performance with their Advantage+ campaigns. But many others have also reported success, so as with every ad option, it won’t be for every brand, but used well, they are driving results in many cases.

The guide provides an overview of Meta’s various Advantage+ options, and the key benefits of each.

Meta Advantage guide

It also highlights newer features that have been added, helping to keep you up to date on your options.

Meta Advantage guide

There are also practical tips on how to maximize Advantage+ campaign performance.

Meta Advantage guide

And case study examples to help get you thinking.

Meta Advantage guide

It’s a good overview, which will provide you with a better understanding of what Advantage+ campaigns can do, and how you can use them within your marketing outreach.

And given evolving privacy laws, which have led to new restrictions on data collection, Advantage+ campaigns could be a hugely valuable consideration, utilizing Meta’s own insights and systems to optimize ad performance.

Worth considering. You can download Meta’s Advantage Best Practices Guide here.

Editors' pick

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Sarah Myles from McDonalds to Keynote PRNEWS’ Proving PR Performance on October 4 in NYC
From PRNEWS
September 18, 2023

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
Latest in Social Media Updates
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2023 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell