Snapchat Showcases New AR Ad Tools at NewFronts 2025

Snapchat has announced a raft of new ad products as part of its New Fronts 2024 presentation, including new way to integrate AR elements into campaigns, improved AR creation options, expanded content partnerships, and more.

The main focus of the presentation was AR, and the various ways in which Snap is building its AR ecosystem.

In order to help brands tap into this, Snap’s launching “AR Extensions”, which will enable advertisers to integrate AR Lenses and Filters directly into all Snap ad formats

As per Snap:

“Advertisers will be able to showcase their products, their IP, and share their branded world with Snapchatters through augmented reality directly through their ads.”

Snap’s also looking to simplify AR creation, in order to get more brands involved, with new automation tools that’ll guide you through the Lens building process.

Snap says that a specific aim of this new system is to reduce the time it takes for brands to turn 2D product catalogs into try-on experiences. And with Snap adding more and more Try On options, that could be a valuable way to enhance connection and engagement in the app.

And once you’ve created 3D models of your products, that could also enable all new types of promotions and showcases, even, potentially, in other apps.

Snap’s also bringing generative AI to its AR creation process, which could be another big step.

Snap says that, soon, brands will be able to create AR Lenses via conversational prompts, which is one of the best uses of the latest AI tools, in simplifying complex tasks. And if it works, and can make it a lot easier to build custom, engaging AR experiences, you can bet that a lot more brands will be looking into it, especially given the resonance that AR can have in the app.

Indeed, Snap is the biggest originator of AR trends, and has long been a leader in the space. The logical progression for Snap, then, would be AR glasses, via a new version of its existing Spectacles device, but recent cost-cutting measures, and increasing competition in the AR race, could have de-railed Snap’s plans somewhat in this regard.

Snap SEO Evan Spiegel has said that AR remains a focus, so it could still be on track. But we haven’t heard much about AR-enabled Spectacles for some time, though they do exist, and have been in real world testing with selected creators for some time.

Though even if it’s not via its own AR glasses, one way or another, more immersive, engaging AR experiences are coming, which could make these latest Snap ad creation updates even more valuable moving forward.

On another front, Snap’s also looking to provide users with more exclusive content, via partnerships with Live Nation, as well as various sports leagues, including the WNBA, NBA, and NFL.

Live Nation will share exclusive, behind-the-scenes content from musicians and music festivals in the app, while Snap will continue to share content direct from various professional sports leagues via its established partnerships.

Snap’s also partnering with NBCUniversal to develop unique AR experiences for the Paris 2024 Olympics, while various Snap Stars will also be attending the Games to share exclusives in the app.

Also:

“We’re launching Snap Sports Network, a sports channel within Snapchat that will cover unconventional sports, like dog surfing, extreme ironing, water bottle flipping, and more. Snap Sports Network is a new kind of content program that brands can leverage through sponsorships and product integrations.”

Extreme Ironing could be good. Definitely seems to fit the Snap content profile.

Snapchat’s made some big changes to its content approach of late, moving away from its Snap Originals programming, in favor of partner-sourced material and creator highlights. That’ll save Snap money in production, while also giving prominent creators a bigger spotlight, and these new partnerships are another step towards the next phase of its content push.

Which could provide more advertiser potential, both through unique programming and big name creators.

These are interesting updates, with a lot of potential, though the same could also be said of Snapchat more broadly. Snapchat definitely has the reach, with the app remaining a key connection tool for younger users, while it also, arguably, has the most innovative, inventive AR tools around.

Yet, Snap’s business efforts have stumbled and stalled, with the more private nature of the app limiting its ad potential in many respects.

It does seem to be improving, with its most recent performance update showing a big uptick in SMBs advertising in the app, while it’s also shifting its growth focus to more mature, higher income markets, as opposed to developing regions.

Maybe, that will see Snap better capitalize on that potential, and become a bigger consideration for more brands moving forward.