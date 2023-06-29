Meta Publishes New Guide on How to Create Standout Reels Content

Looking to incorporate Reels into your Facebook and/or Instagram approach?

This will help – today, Meta has published a new, 7-page ‘Reels Creative Mini-Manual’, which outlines a range of tips on how to improve your Reels creative, and tap into key usage trends and behaviors.

You can download the full guide for yourself here, but in this post, we’ll take a look at some of the key notes.

The main focus of the guide is helping creators speak the ‘language of Reels’, which Meta describes as ‘a style that's entertaining, digestible and relatable all at once’.

The guide provides more in-depth analysis of this approach, including breakdowns of the key technical considerations.

There are also specific notes on how to maximize your Reels engagement, through the incorporation of music and visual effects.

While there are also insights into Reels usage growth (definitely worth noting):

Finally, Meta’s also included specific breakdowns for each of the ‘language of Reels’ elements to assist in your strategic planning.

Reels has rapidly become an important consideration for both Facebook and Instagram campaigns. Back in April, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg noted that Reels was responsible for a 24% increase in time spent on Instagram, and similar on Facebook, as people come to both apps increasingly for entertainment, with the short-form video trend permeating into virtually every app.

This is a critical trend of note – social apps are becoming less about social interaction and more about content discovery, with people then sharing what they find with friends via messaging apps instead. As a result, Reels are getting more and more attention, and as such, they should, at the least, be on the radar of all marketers as a potential avenue for promotion to maximize brand awareness and response.

And in that respect, this guide could be very useful indeed.

You can download Meta’s ‘Reels Creative Mini-Manual’ here.