 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

Meta Publishes New Overview of Its Evolving Ad Automation Tools

Published Aug. 20, 2023
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Looking for ways to improve the performance of your Facebook and Instagram ad campaigns this holiday season?

Meta’s evolving AI targeting tools could hold the key, with a range of options designed to help improve campaign performance, with less manual input. Of course, that also means putting more reliance on Meta’s systems to get you better results, but many performance marketers have reported that Meta’s Advantage+ campaigns are getting better and better over time.

And if you’re looking to get a better handle on the various automation tools on offer, Meta has published a new guide to its Advantage suite, which covers off on all of its AI-powered ad tools, and how they work.

You can download the full guide here, but in this post, we’ll take a look at the key notes.

The guide first provides an overview of the performance that Advantage campaigns are now driving, and the, um… advantages of using Meta’s automated targeting tools.

Meta Advantage guide

There’s also an overview of all the Advantage elements, and where they fit into the campaign set-up process.

Meta Advantage guide

Finally, there are links to a range of Help Center articles and guides to help you get a better handle on each element.

Meta Advantage guide

It’s only a short guide, but there’s a heap of helpful notes and links in there, which could help you find the right ad automation tools for your business.

You can download Meta’s Advantage overview here.

Editors' pick

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
insightIQ Launches AI-Powered Solution to Revolutionize Influencer Marketing
From insightIQ
August 18, 2023
SixtyFour and Sephora US: A Dynamic Partnership Celebrating Emerging Artists and Music Discove…
From SixtyFour Music
August 02, 2023
Revolutionizing Live Streaming: Introducing the New & Improved OneStream Live
From OneStream Live
August 09, 2023
Read next
Latest in Social Marketing
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2023 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell