Meta Publishes New Overview of Its Evolving Ad Automation Tools

Looking for ways to improve the performance of your Facebook and Instagram ad campaigns this holiday season?

Meta’s evolving AI targeting tools could hold the key, with a range of options designed to help improve campaign performance, with less manual input. Of course, that also means putting more reliance on Meta’s systems to get you better results, but many performance marketers have reported that Meta’s Advantage+ campaigns are getting better and better over time.

And if you’re looking to get a better handle on the various automation tools on offer, Meta has published a new guide to its Advantage suite, which covers off on all of its AI-powered ad tools, and how they work.

You can download the full guide here, but in this post, we’ll take a look at the key notes.

The guide first provides an overview of the performance that Advantage campaigns are now driving, and the, um… advantages of using Meta’s automated targeting tools.

There’s also an overview of all the Advantage elements, and where they fit into the campaign set-up process.

Finally, there are links to a range of Help Center articles and guides to help you get a better handle on each element.

It’s only a short guide, but there’s a heap of helpful notes and links in there, which could help you find the right ad automation tools for your business.

You can download Meta’s Advantage overview here.